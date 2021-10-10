Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

