Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,699 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

