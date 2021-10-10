Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,181 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

