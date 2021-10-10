Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $231.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.