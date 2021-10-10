Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 92,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

