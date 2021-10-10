Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $125.47 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

