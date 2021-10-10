Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

