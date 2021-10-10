Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 56,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,253,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

SID has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.