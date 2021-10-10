Comparing Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) & GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trimble and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Volatility and Risk

Trimble has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trimble and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 1 1 2 0 2.25 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble presently has a consensus target price of $67.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.92%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimble and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 6.55 $389.90 million $1.97 41.59 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,379.46 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Trimble beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment offers solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment caters customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

