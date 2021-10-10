Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -14.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

