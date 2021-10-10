Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $239.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

