Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 4.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.94. 6,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

