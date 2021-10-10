Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading 27.5% Higher

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) traded up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.53. 80,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 84,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

