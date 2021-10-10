Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,316. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

