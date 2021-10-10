Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

CUZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.