Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Raised to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price increased by Barclays from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.29 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

