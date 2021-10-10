Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

