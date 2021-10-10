Craig Hallum Increases Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $31.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,715. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

