Credit Suisse Group Increases Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 220.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from 218.00 to 220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.83.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

