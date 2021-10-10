Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$73.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.