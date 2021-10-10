Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

TSE:CPG opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

