CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

