Critical Analysis: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 17.98% 8.78% 5.14% Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33%

65.2% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graham and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

Chegg has a consensus target price of $102.06, suggesting a potential upside of 60.29%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Graham.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graham and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 1.04 $300.36 million N/A N/A Chegg $644.34 million 14.30 -$6.22 million $0.76 83.78

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Chegg.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats Chegg on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

