Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crocs by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.