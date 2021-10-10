Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,765 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

