Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CW opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

