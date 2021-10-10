CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $119.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 336,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,506. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

