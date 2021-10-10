CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.00. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 255,815 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

The stock has a market cap of $267.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

