Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $299.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average of $277.28. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

