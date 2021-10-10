Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $27.76 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.06. 4,095,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. The company has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

