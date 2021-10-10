Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $39.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,423,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $250,180,000 after buying an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 79,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,090,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $543,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. 4,132,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,083. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

