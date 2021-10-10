Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $63,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.34. 2,912,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,638. The firm has a market cap of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

