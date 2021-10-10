Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 10,585,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,215. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

