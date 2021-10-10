David A. Socks Sells 15,471 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.78.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
