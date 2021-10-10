David A. Socks Sells 15,471 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

