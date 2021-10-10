Decentral Games Price Tops $246.95 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $83.05 million and $743,173.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $246.95 or 0.00448481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

