Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

