Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DLA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

