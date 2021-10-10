Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $263.44 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $263.44 million and $2.71 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $24.13 or 0.00043458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,523.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.56 or 0.06241665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00319650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.78 or 0.01071224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00096892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00489966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00337556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00319379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004919 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,917,800 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

