Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

RVMD opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

