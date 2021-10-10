Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1,191.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

