Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

