Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,841 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

