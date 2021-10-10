Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $468.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $407.47. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

