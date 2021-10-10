Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

