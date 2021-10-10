Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €178.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €146.70 ($172.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.08. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

