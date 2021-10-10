Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.04.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 71.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.