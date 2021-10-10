Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $46.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00100586 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

