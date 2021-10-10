Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 454,111 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $114,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

