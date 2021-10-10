Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 57,717 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.25% of TTM Technologies worth $111,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 337,364 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TTM Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.21 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

