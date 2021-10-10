Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $111,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.